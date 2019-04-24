South Jersey 8-year-old burned in backyard fire pit
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — An 8-year-old girl suffered burns after accidentally falling into a backyard fire pit, police said.
Officers responded to a home on Camelot Court in the Clementon section about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The girl was treated at the scene by first responders for burns to her back and hand. She was flown by helicopter to St. Christopher's Hospital in Philadelphia as a precaution, police said.
No additional information was released as of Wednesday due to the young age of the child.
