South Amboy fire burns through multiple vehicles in same parking lot
SOUTH AMBOY — First responders were at the scene of roughly 10 vehicles on fire very early Monday, according to city firefighters.
The vehicles were all parked in the same lot on Lower Main Street, prompting the South Amboy Fire Department and Middlesex County Hazmat to respond.
Of the vehicles found on fire around 5 a.m., “most” belonged to Galaxy Ambulance, a medical transportation company, as reported by Patch.
On Monday night, the fire remained under investigation by South Amboy authorities.
In November, a Toms River man was arrested in connection with more than $1 million in damages, when a commercial fleet of six vehicles in Monmouth County was set on fire.
Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson stemming from the September fire in Wall.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.