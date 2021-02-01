You can't spend the day cooped up in a blizzard or nor'easter or whatever this is called and not think about a big hearty bowl of soup. Well if that's what you're looking for friend, you've come to the right state. Two of the best soup companies in the country made their product in New Jersey.

Progresso, home of among others, Minestrone, Tomato Basil, Lentil and my favorite Chicarina, which is a chicken soup that contains meatballs was made in Vineland New Jersey until it was shut down in 2016. Campbell's Soup is still headquartered in Vineland. I don't think there's a person alive who would turn down a nice bowl of Campbell's tomato soup and a grilled cheese. As the father of twin boys, I don't know of any kid that would.

So you can see the bar is set pretty high for soup in New Jersey. Some of the best soups in the country are made right here in New Jersey restaurants which are struggling to stay open. One way to help is to order some nice hot soup for take-out or delivery to your home. It would not only warm you up but keep them going as well.

Here are some great places to order soup in New Jersey, according to my Facebook following.

YUM: The best soup places in New Jersey, according to you

