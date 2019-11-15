Roasted winter squash soup (Recipe) — Foodie Friday

I have to admit, this time of year I become totally obsessed with winter squash. I can't get enough acorn, spaghetti, and butternut squash. I even like the more exotic hubbard, turban, and delicata squash. (Check out this cool visual detailing all the types of winter squash here.)

For this Foodie Friday, our Lab Taster, Henry, and I have a simple and delicious recipe for roasted butternut squash soup. Sweet and creamy, this soup is perfect for a chilly fall or winter day. Tear off a piece of crusty bread for dipping, and you have a culinary delight that celebrates the flavors of fall!

The actual preparation of the soup takes just a few minutes. It's the time roasting the squash that puts many home cooks off. I've tinkered with this recipe for years, and found the best (and fastest) way to roast the squash is to cut it into approximately ½-inch cubes. It cuts down on the roasting time, and actually produces a deeper flavor since you are roasting more surface area of the squash.

The base of this soup is traditional: celery, onions, and carrots. But often I'll substitute shallots for onion and maybe add in a few roasted leeks. I like to add some roasted potato to my soup, because it thickens it just a bit, adds some texture, and keeps the soup lingering on the tongue for a few seconds longer and enhances the flavor experience.

Our videos are made possible by my good friends at Amalfi's Restaurant and Bar in Lawrenceville. If you have a holiday party coming up, check out their great catering menu.

Please note in this video, I have doubled the recipe to make a bigger batch of soup. It freezes well, and is easily reheated in the microwave or on the stove.

See the shopping list below, and then watch the video to see how we make it!

Shopping List:

1 large butternut squash peeled to bright orange flesh, seeds removed

2 white potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 large carrots, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

Fresh thyme, leaves removed and coarsely chopped

1 Tbsp. butter

4-5 Tbsp. olive oil

Sour cream (for garnish)

Crusty whole grain bread for dipping