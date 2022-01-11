It's soup season. I love soup. There are two that my wife Jodi makes that are some of the best meals we've ever had.

The first is Thai chicken basil and the second is homemade split pea. Nothing beats the heat, lime, and basil taste and smells of the Thai soup and the creamy consistency and taste of split pea.

I thought I'd share some easy recipes of some of the best soups out there. I was going to call this article "New Jersey's Best Soups" because our click-bait department likes the local direction in the headlines. But I thought, who am I to speak for all New Jersey's soup lovers?

Instead, here are my favorites with online recipes. If we want to build a list of New Jersey's favorite soups, hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and send us a chat.

Thai Lime Basil Chicken

Max Griss via Unsplash

Split Pea

Italian Wedding

Becca Tapert via Unsplash

New England Clam Chowder

Getty Images

French Onion

Sheri Silver via Unsplash

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

