It’s cold out! Time for soup. What’s your favorite?
It's soup season. I love soup. There are two that my wife Jodi makes that are some of the best meals we've ever had.
The first is Thai chicken basil and the second is homemade split pea. Nothing beats the heat, lime, and basil taste and smells of the Thai soup and the creamy consistency and taste of split pea.
I thought I'd share some easy recipes of some of the best soups out there. I was going to call this article "New Jersey's Best Soups" because our click-bait department likes the local direction in the headlines. But I thought, who am I to speak for all New Jersey's soup lovers?
Instead, here are my favorites with online recipes. If we want to build a list of New Jersey's favorite soups, hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and send us a chat.
