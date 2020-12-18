‘Sopranos’ cast reunion filled with dead characters

Maybe this is a grim take, but think about it. When you have a cast reunion years after a hit TV show, like they recently did with Fresh Prince of Bel Air, normally it isn't like seeing the dead come back to life.

Much to Sopranos fans delight there's going to be another cast reunion. It's going to stream live for two hours at 7pm Friday, December 18 on Tiltify. Find it at tiltify.com/+sopranos/reunion. They hope to raise money for FDNY firefighterS and family. The group, Friends of Firefighters, was formed after 9/11.

This will be creator David Chase joining Edie Falco (Carmela), Robert Iler (A.J.), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow), Lorraine Bracco (Dr. Melfi).

But he also joins plenty of actors whose characters died during the series, making this a Sopranos cast reunion and sort of a Walking Dead at the same time.

(Videos below contain graphic, albeit fictional content)

Michael Imperioli who played Christoper. What a scene when he crashes the car with Tony Soprano in the passenger seat. Christopher has been going off the rails for some time, and Tony has not been certain he could trust him any longer to keep it together. When Christopher is left bloodied behind the wheel, Tony knows this is his best and easiest chance. The chilling way he clamps his hand over Christopher's nose and mouth to cut off his air leaving him choking to death on his own blood still haunts me. And that look in Christopher's eyes where he knew what was happening but was too weakened from the crash to fight back. Damn.

Steve Schirripa who played Bobby "Bacala" Baccalieri. He goes into that model train shop and never walks back out. I lost count of how many bullets he took from the two gunmen. Worst thing is he looks up and sees it coming. Too bad he couldn't have taken one to the back of the head like Phil Leotardo.

Steve Buscemi who played Tony Blundetto. When Tony has to kill his own cousin, a guy who went to prison and kept his mouth shut, you could see how it wore on his heart more than most of his misdeeds in the series. He's all business, leaving the rifle next to the body on the front porch of that cottage, stripping off the rubber gloves, but it weighs on him.

Drea de Matteo who played Adriana. You never actually see her be killed, but most of us fans knew it happened. You see her crawling on the ground in the woods, crying. You hear Silvio's gun go off twice. But they don't show it. There were some however who thought the series might conclude with her having been secretly spared only to turn in the whole crew to the feds, but that wasn't to be.

Vincent Pastore who played Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero. His death scene was one for the ages. Remember the boat? They're below deck. He knows. They discuss it. They talk about what he meant to them. They have a drink together. It goes on so long the tension is palpable.

Steven Van Zandt (yes from the E Street Band) who played Silvio Dante. I'm including this even though it was never 100% confirmed that he died. But he was gunned down outside the Bada Bing, was in a coma, and it comes out that he's never expected to recover. We can fill in the rest.

The cast reunion streaming on December 18 will include a live reading of an all-new sketch written in part by David Chase.

