Something to see once you are let out of the house

One of the iconic symbols of the Jersey Shore, is one of the handful of lighthouses in the state and my favorite. 'Old Barney' or the Barnegat Lighthouse. We're not exactly sure when you can go back inside, but you can certainly walk around it this weekend. It's one of my favorite spots to fish in the world and when the fish weren't biting, I couldn't help but take a picture. One picture doesn't do it justice, but several, from several different angles, just might.

