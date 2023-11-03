Barnegat, NJ man stabbed his parents to death, cops say

🔺 Police were called to a home by mobile medical workers

🔺 The search for a suspect prompted a shelter-in-place in two school districts

BARNEGAT – A couple was found stabbed to death inside their home Thursday and a search for the suspect, their son, prompted a temporary shelter in place of schools in two towns.

Michael Mulgrew, 34, is charged with two counts of murder in the death of Eugene Mulgrew, 71 and Cheryl Mulgrew, 69.

Barnegat police were called to the couple's home on Lincoln Avenue around 11 a.m. by medical personnel visiting the home, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The arriving officers saw a man walking away from the home and then saw what looked like blood on the front door. When they went inside they found the bodies of the couple already dead with stab wounds to their upper torsos. A knife was also found near the bedroom.

Map shows key locations in Barnegat during double fatal stabbing Map shows key locations in Barnegat during double fatal stabbing (Canva) loading...

Schools shelter in place

Police closed off the area and put schools in Barngat and neighboring Stafford on lockdown while they looked for the man.

He was found in the area of West Bay Boulevard and Gunning River Road in Barnegat and taken into custody without incident. The lockdown at the schools was lifted around 1 p.m.

Billhimer did not disclose a motive for the stabbing.

Michael Mulgrew is also being held at the Ocean County Jail on two weapons possession charges.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past two years There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, between 2023 and 2022 alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past several years, state lawmakers have dealt with accused child predators among ranks of teachers and educators.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in 2021 and several years earlier. Some were convicted and sentenced to prison. Others have accepted plea deals for probation and some cases were still pending. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt