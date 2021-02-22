Somerville man went to Philippines to have sex with child, feds say

A 45-year-old Somerset County man has admitted to traveling to the Philippines to have sex with a minor, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Monday.

James A. Diggs, of Somerville, pleaded guilty by video conference before Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson.

Diggs made the trip in October 2018 and paid the minor with money and gifts, according to a criminal complaint filed in June.

He is charged with traveling outside of the U.S. to engage in criminal sexual activity, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Separately, Somerset County Prosecutors on Monday announced that a 22-year-old California man was accused of traveling across the U.S. to have sex with a 14-year-old girl in December.