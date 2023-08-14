Somerset Patriots still THIS affordable for fun NJ summers

When it seems like everything from groceries to gasoline to even the fun stuff like a day at the Jersey Shore is costing an arm and a leg, it’s nice to know there’s still a very affordable thing you can do as a family.

It was the next to last weekend before my son goes off to college and the weekend my daughter came home from Florida. We wanted something for the three of us to do together. We found it for the dream price of under $53 for all three of us.

Somerset Patriots loading...

A home game at TD Bank Ballpark to watch the Somerset Patriots is a terrific way to have a good time and not go broke. It’s a gem of a minor league venue where decent seats in section 210 cost us only $14.50 per. They were hosting Binghamton and for tickets, fees, and parking the whole thing came in under $60. How do you beat that?

Patriots shut them out with a couple of spectacular home runs. But at this ballpark, it’s never just about the play on the field. The food is good, the concourse is laid out well, the vibe among fans is always friendly and the organization works hard at entertaining you between innings.

Somerset Patriots loading...

Such as the recycling race, where folks dressed like various recyclable containers try to recycle the most bottles.

And it quickly devolves into cheating of course.

Somerset Patriots loading...

Or the food races.

Somerset Patriots loading...

From the firing of the t-shirts into the crowd to the Flex Cam to a ball fouling into the parking lot, and a sound effect of a car alarm being fired off, the Patriots give you solid entertainment along with solid baseball.

If you’ve never been to a Patriots game or haven’t been for a while I highly recommend you go and get more than your money’s worth.

We checked out the Team Store while there.

Somerset Patriots loading...

How badass is this goth-like all-black Patriots cap my daughter got?

Somerset Patriots loading...

Oh by the way the final score was Patriots 8 Rumble Ponies 0. Yes, that’s their team name. The Rumble Ponies. If you find that name a little soft, then you’ll laugh at this list of crazy, hard-to-believe minor-league team names. I would never want to play for Amarillo. Yikes. Just read on, and you’ll get to it.

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.



These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom