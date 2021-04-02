Somerset Patriots announce fireworks dates, unveil new uniforms

The Somerset Patriots have announced their fireworks schedule at TD Bank Ballpark for the 2021 season, their first season as a New York Yankees’ affiliate. With the change in affiliation comes new uniforms, as well.

First, the fireworks schedule: Opening Day, May 4th, will see the first show after the 7:05 game, followed by

• Friday, May 28

• Saturday, June 5

• Friday, June 18 presented by Toyota World of Clinton

• Tuesday, July 6

• Saturday, July 10 presented by Metro Exhibits

• Friday, July 23 presented by Fras-Air / General Service Experts

• Saturday, Aug. 7 presented by RWJBarnabas Health

• Friday, Aug. 13 presented by Audi Bridgewater

• Saturday, Aug. 28 presented by Miracle-Ear of Somerset and Watchung

• Friday, Sept. 10

The Patriots revealed their new uniforms, too. The home jerseys will now feature navy blue pinstripes with the wordmark “PATRIOTS” in twill across the chest in navy blue and outlined in burgundy. The navy blue numbers, also outlined in burgundy on the back, will continue to be the style used by the Patriots throughout their existence. The Patriots secondary logo is featured on the left sleeve and the Yankees primary logo is on the right sleeve. The MiLB logo is located on the back of the neck in navy blue, black and silver. The pants worn at home will also feature the navy blue pinstripes.

The team said in a press release of their Yankee inspired unis: “We are excited to be able to unveil our new look that marries these two great teams together. I think our fans will really enjoy the design, and hopefully it helps inspire the prospects coming through Somerset of their bright futures ahead.”

The Patriots, now the Yankees’ AA affiliate, start their 120 game schedule on May 4th against the Harrisburg Senators. For more info or to order merchandise, visit the Patriots’ website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.