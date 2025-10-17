💧 Pink water mystery: Somerset County residents shocked by rosy tap water.

💧 Safe: NJ American Water says it's harmless yet advises laundry caution.

💧 Several towns are affected by the pink-tinted water

BRIDGEWATER — Even if it were your favorite color, would you drink pink water?

Residents in parts of Somerset County served by New Jersey American Water are dealing with pink water flowing out of their faucets.

But don’t worry. It’s safe to drink.

What’s causing the pink water in Somerset County?

New Jersey American Water said they are aware of reports of pink-tinted water in the Raritan system. That’s because higher levels of sodium permanganate, used to treat the water at the Raritan Millstone Water Treatment Plant, have caused a slightly pinkish hue in the water in the Bridgewater area.

“Though there is no impact to the drinking water quality, and the water meets drinking water standards, you may wish to refrain from doing laundry at this time,” NJ American Water warned in a statement.

That’s because you may wind up with all pink clothing.

Company response and customer guidance

To keep the system clear, NJ American Water said it has been flushing hydrants, which may result in low pressure and/or discoloration for some customers.

The water company said they received reports of only a few isolated cases of discoloration. It appears the issue has been resolved with its flushing operations.

However, anyone finds their water is discolored with a rosy tint, simply run the cold water taps only, at the lowest level of the house, for about three to five minutes until the water runs clear.

Towns in Somerset County affected by pink water

Besides Bridgewater, other Somerset County towns that may be affected by pink water include Bound Brook, Manville, Hillsborough, Somerville, Raritan Borough, Dunellen, Piscataway, and Plainfield.

