FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Officials want to know what led to a crash that claimed the life of a former high school track star.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Franklin Township police were called to the scene of a three-car crash at the intersection of Hamilton Street (614) and Hillcrest Avenue.

Upon arrival on the scene, first responders attempted life-saving measures on 23-year-old Mario Heslop, of New Brunswick. Heslop was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Intersection of Hamilton Street and Hillcrest Avenue (Google Street View)

Heslop was "arguably one of the best high school sprinters in New Jersey history," according to MileSplit NJ. He finished his Franklin High School run with three state records and a national championship, and was named the 2019 MileSplit50 Athlete of the Year.

According to a preliminary investigation, Heslop was driving a 2013 Infiniti Q50S eastbound on Hamilton when he crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle that was traveling westbound. The second vehicle was also struck from the rear by the third vehicle involved in the crash.

The events leading up to the fatal crash remain under investigation, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Hillsborough resident, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, officials said. The driver of the third vehicle claimed no injury and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information relating to the crash can contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533.

