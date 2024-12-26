Most wanted in NJ: Dangerous fugitives flee the law in Somerset County

🔵 Six individuals remain on Somerset County's "Most Wanted" list

🔵 The prosecutor's office needs your help finding them

🔵 Nine other wanted fugitives have been apprehended

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office is still hunting for six of their most wanted fugitives.

If anyone has seen these criminals or has any information, please call the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive Unit at 908-525-2500 or the Somerset County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-888-577-8477.

Still Wanted

Israel Oliver (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) Israel Oliver (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Israel Oliver, 25

Wanted Since: Dec. 1, 2024

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Height: 6 foot 1

Weight: 150 pounds

Details: Oliver is wanted for second-degree burglary, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, two counts of third-degree certain persons not to have weapons, one count of third-degree possession of drugs, one count of fourth-degree hollow bullets.

Angely Betancourt (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) Angely Betancourt (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Angely Betancourt, 26

Wanted Since: Oct. 1, 2024

Gender: Female

Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Height: About 4 foot 8 inches

Weight: About 100 pounds

Details: Betancourt is wanted on one count of second-degree reckless death by auto and one count of third-degree causing death while driving unlicensed on July 4, 2022, in Bedminster.

Dashawn Dixon (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) Dashawn Dixon (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Dashawn Dixon, 42

Wanted Since: Sept. 1, 2024

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 150 pounds

Details: Dixon is wanted on one count of second-degree aggravated assault on Feb. 10, 2024, in Franklin.

Cipriano Diaz (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) Cipriano Diaz (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Cipriano Diaz, 39

Wanted Since: April 1, 2023

Gender: Male

Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Height: 6 feet 3 inches

Weight: 210 pounds

Details: Diaz is wanted on one count of second-degree sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13 years old, and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of children in Franklin.

Alan Foat (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) Alan Foat (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Alan Foat, 48

Wanted Since: Feb. 1, 2024

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 175 pounds

Details: Foat is wanted on one count of second-degree aggravated assault in Franklin on Nov. 10, 2023.

Revaz Nebieridz (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) Revaz Nebieridz (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Revaz Nebieridz, 32

Wanted Since: Nov. 1, 2023

Gender: Male

Race: White

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 220 pounds

Details: Nebieridz is wanted by the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office on charges of third-degree possession, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree receiving stolen property, use or possession with intent to use a disorderly persons offense

'Most Wanted' arrests

Nine other fugitives on the Somerset County Prosecutor's "Most Wanted" list have been arrested.

James Schoeknecht, 37, was arrested on charges of weapons possession.

Dave Adamovic, 51, was arrested on charges of attempted sexual assault and child endangerment.

Javier Moreno, 23, was arrested on charges of attempted sexual assault and luring.

Joseph Zuziela Jr., 23, was arrested on charges of child abuse.

Melissa Granski, 36, was caught on charges of resisting arrest and eluding in Hillsborough.

Jason Papatyi, 36, was arrested on charges of burglary and resisting arrest.

Brian Cicerelle, 53, was arrested on charges of credit card theft.

Cristobal Avila, 32, was arrested on charges of attempted murder.

Juan Morales, 31, was arrested on charges of burglary and failure to register as a sex offender.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom