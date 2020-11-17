Someone shot this young cat, and she will never walk again

State Police are investigating the shooting of a cat left paralyzed after its spinal cord was pierced by a bullet and the cat was left along the side of the road.

Shore Animal Control said on its Facebook page the cat was found in Commercial Township dragging her back and unable to walk. The cat was brought to the Animal Clinic in Millville, where an x-ray showed a bullet had gone through her spine.

Linda Gentille, owner of Shore Animal Control, told New Jersey 101.5 that the cat has been named Magnolia. It is paralyzed from its waist down and will not walk again, she said.

Gentille said she is trying to find a rescue that will take Magnolia and adopt her out.

"She's a cutie," a woman named Maureen who answered the phone at the Animal Clinic where Magnolia is being cared for told New Jersey 101.5, adding that the cat is a tortoiseshell with orange stripes.

State Police spokesman Philip Curry told New Jersey 101.5 detectives are working with the veterinarians to determine when the incident happened. There are no suspects in the investigation, according to Curry.

Twenty-one kittens were left at the entrance to the Funny Farm animal rescue in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton on Nov. 11 in four carriers. Owner Laurie Zaleski said the cats which she described as "sweet" and indoor cats are being spayed and neutered and will be available for adoption soon.

