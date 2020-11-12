21 cats left in packed carriers outside South Jersey animal organization

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The owner of the Funny Farm animal rescue is getting some assistance to help care for at least 21 cats that were left in crates dumped outside her property on Wednesday morning.

"I am annoyed and pissed off. This is not OK," Laurie Zaleski said in an online video, saying she has more than 550 animals at the facility.

She counted 10 kittens in one crate and three or four each in small carriers designed for just one cat. The cats are not spayed or neutered and some were sneezing and may have colds, she said. There's also the possibility some of the cats are pregnant.

"I can see one or two if you're having an issue and you're having a hard time. Surrender them, don't be embarrassed. There's lots of animal shelters, animal control, cat sanctuaries all over the place. You just have to do a little research," Zaleski said. "No note, no money, let me just take it out of my butt to feed all these animals and to go take them to the vet."

Zaleski told New Jersey 101.5 on Thursday that the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter examined all 21 cats and they all tested negative for FIV or leukemia. They received rabies and distemper shots and antibiotics. The cats were also given medication for their eyes and treated for fleas and worms.

The shelter said some of the cats had an upper-respiratory infection and some had wounds from being confined in the carriers.

The Atlantic County Humane Society has also arranged to spay and neuter the cats over the next three weeks.

"People have reached out to give them a forever home. We will begin adoptions in a few weeks when they are healthy," Zaleski said.

Zaleski said she has security cameras along the road. Township police on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for an update on their investigation.

Funny Farm is a private charity and receives no federal or state funding, according to Zaleski.

The rescue took in more than 100 cats and kittens during Gov. Phil Murphy's state shutdown in the spring. She says sheis running out of space.

Donations of supplies like cat tents, formula, kitten food, dry or wet cat food and kitty litter can be sent to:

Funny Farm Rescue

6908 Railroad Blvd.

Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Donations can also be made on the shelter's website.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ