‘Somebody Feed Phil’ tour with Phil Rosenthal coming to New Jersey

“He’s a happy hungry man,” according to his popular (at least in my household) Netflix show’s theme song and he’s coming to the Garden State!

Phil Rosenthal, the creator of 'Everybody Loves Raymond' and star of the food and travel show 'Somebody Feed Phil,' will stop in Red Bank, New Jersey as part of his tour promoting his new book.

Somebody Feed Phil the book is a behind-the-scenes look at the Emmy nominated show with previously untold stories, photos of the production and recipes.

In the show, Rosenthal will

be talking about his travels, the food along the way, the new Somebody Feed Phil The Book (available at each venue), and will feature a special guest at each show.

An Evening with Phil Rosenthal from Somebody Feed Phil will be at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at Count Basie Center for the Arts.

The show will be on Saturday Mar. 11, 2023 starting at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. The theatre is at 99 Monmouth Street in Red Bank, NJ.

The sixth season of Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil was released in October with a heartwarming episode dedicated to his late parents Helen and Max Rosenthal.

Full disclosure: I definitely sobbed watching it.

Hopefully, the live show, like the Netflix show, will end with the recent segment called “a joke for Max,” in which a guest tells a (usually) corny joke that’s similar to what Phil’s father would have told at the end of each episode.

Do you think this could lead him to have a Jersey-centric episode? One (me) can hope!

I mean, come on, a freshly made pork roll, egg, and cheese on a toasted bagel would certainly be enough to make Phil do one of his “I just ate something I like” happy dances.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday Dec. 16. You can find all of the info here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

