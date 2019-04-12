Some ups and downs in NJ’s weather forecast this weekend

As I've been saying for several days now, the bottom line for the weekend forecast: Warming temperatures and occasional wet weather, but not a washout. (In fact, there are rain chances in the forecast for the next four days — Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.)

We're waking up to temperatures in the 40s on this Friday morning , which is actually a bit above-normal for mid-April. A blanket of clouds will be with us throughout the day — although filtered sunshine will hopefully make for a less dreary and dismal day than Thursday. A switch to southerly winds will also spark a warmup, as high temperatures reach for the mid 60s Friday afternoon . (A bit cooler in North Jersey and along the southern coast, while inland South Jersey could touch 70 degrees.)

I think we'll stay dry during the daytime hours on Friday , before scattered showers return Friday evening . We'll transition to a period of steadier, heavier rain later Friday night — it looks like it's really going to pour. Because of the wet weather and thick clouds, temperatures won't drop much overnight, only to the upper 50s.

As you wake up Saturday morning , there may still be a few showers around. For northern and central New Jersey, those raindrops fade by mid-morning and then you'll catch peeks of sunshine for the rest of the day. However, in far southern New Jersey (in and around Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties), raindrops could linger into part of Saturday afternoon . Despite the rain and continued mostly cloudy skies, thermometers will continue to rise. Saturday's high temperatures should mostly reach into the lower to mid 70s across New Jersey. You might even taste a hint of humidity in the air.

Any glimmers of sunshine will disappear for Sunday , as cloudy skies resume. That will keep temperatures somewhat cooler, with highs ranging from the mid 60s to lower 70s. The day overall looks a bit unsettled, so I have to include the chance for a spot shower at any time. The next threat for widespread steady rain should hold off until late Sunday , probably well after sunset.

So we get wet again Sunday night and especially Monday morning . It's still going to be warm to start on Monday , with much of the state touching 70s early on.

A big transition takes over Monday afternoon , as rain ends, skies clear, a gusty northwest wind kicks up, and temperatures start to tumble. It's not going to turn bitterly cold, but rather noticeably cooler. We'll fall to around the 40-degree mark by Monday night .

Tuesday will be our next piece of truly pleasant weather, as skies turn sunny with seasonably mild temperatures in the 60s. The day might be a bit breezy.

The forecast becomes very unclear through the middle of next week, around Wednesday and Thursday . The GFS model shows an eastern wind keep temperatures relatively cool in the 60s (at best), with clouds and scattered showers. Meanwhile, the European model keeps skies clear and temperatures warm in the 70s. Big difference there — we'll see how things play out and evolve over the weekend.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.