Some Rider residence halls evacuated after gas main struck

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — A gas main struck by a work crew on Route 206 caused the temporary evacuation of over 1,000 students from several residence halls at Rider University early Thursday.

The university was advised by Lawrence Township Police to empty the halls around 2:15 a.m., according to Rider spokeswoman Kristine Brown, who said the students were moved into the Student Recreation Center until 4 a.m. No injuries to the work crew or students were reported.

One lane of traffic will alternate in both directions on Route 206 and will create delays between Route 295 and Eggerts Crossing Road.

Brown said all classes will be held as scheduled but the main entrance to the campus is closed, so traffic must enter and exit through the south entrance.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: