Some of the most brutal animal cruelty cases in New Jersey
🚔 These are among the most heinous reported cases of animal abuse in Ocean and Monmouth
🚔 Some of the cases led to charges and proceedings in court
🚔 Some of these cases have turned cold
Each reported case of alleged animal cruelty has led to an investigation looking into what happened and who is accused of doing it.
Authorities in each alleged case of animal abuse or neglect investigated the details reported and looked into each reported incident.
From there, if appropriate at a point in the investigation, an arrest and subsequent charges could or have followed.
These are just some of the more heinous acts that have been reported to allegedly have occurred in Ocean and Monmouth Counties over the last few years, from solved cases to cold cases, and ongoing investigations.
Jersey Shore's Most Heinous Animal Crimes
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals
The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey
NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in Operation 24/7
A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."
The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.
Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.
State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."