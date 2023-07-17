On Saturday, Jodi and I were able to attend the first-anniversary celebration of a great small business in Marlboro, Monmouth County.

Regina, the owner of Balloon Bar Boutique, invited us in to celebrate her first year in business providing balloons and everything you'd need for a great party. It was a great event that turned into a fantastic business networking event.

The entertainment for the day was provided by Spotlight Entertainment, which was nice enough to lend me the mic to say hello!

The food, which was amazing and included selections from Cheese with Jam (owner Jodi Madsen) and It's All Gouda (owners Suzanne & Julie), was served by another great local small business owner, Laurie from Party Stars, which serve all of New Jersey and Staten Island.

Photos for the event and attendees were taken by Melissa Amorelli who owns a photography company and is ready to help at your next event.

Here are some of the other small businesses attending and deserving of promotion!

Clothing to empower and make women feel great!

Ready to plan YOUR next event!

Offering dance classes for parties, private classes, and special needs.

Real estate pro serving Monmouth and Ocean County.

"Born to Dye" salon in Hazlet

Camille Cangelosi of "CC's Magical Cleaning"

Serving Monmouth and Ocean. You can email them at camiller32@yahoo.com

Kathleen, the doll doctor, fixes dolls, and Michael handles the clocks!

Danielle is part of this business and they provide sweet treats for any event and gift!

Keyur Shah is the owner of this local pharmacy.

Isaza Innovations LLC

Gabriel Isaza is the Building Material Consultant. You can contact them at (908) 342-8333

