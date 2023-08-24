Spotlight on a must visit Small Business in Freehold

From atmosphere to service to the outstanding food, 618 Restaurant is one of our favorite go-to places.

Recently, Jodi and I had dinner with some great friends at 618. The restaurant is a few blocks off the main street in Freehold, offering plenty of parking and some of the best seating of any bar in the area.

The highlights of the dinner orders were the pork chop, meatballs and the pork belly. Owner Matt Borowski knows what he's doing for sure.

The drink menu is creative and delicious and every staff member, right up to manager Matt, takes pride in delivering a great dining experience.

On the cocktail side, the owner takes pride in having many specialty drinks available - including several showing his passion for great bourbon.

Yes, you want to try the Old Fashioned.

The top five best places for the best gnocchi in New Jersey Bill Spadea's callers gave Bill the top five places for the best gnocchi in New Jersey

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom