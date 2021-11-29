Cyber Monday shopping online vs. small business in-person deals (Opinion)

Seems to me that every year I get further and further away from paying attention to the cultural sales tricks like Cyber Monday and Black Friday. But every year I hear the stories of people lining up at stores late at night after a huge Thanksgiving dinner and early morning Friday.

The truth is, small businesses are the backbone of our New Jersey economy and anything to get them going is a positive in my book. I brought up several businesses on the morning show where an in-store experience is necessary and super enjoyable.

The first is with my friends at Brock Farms on Route 9 in Freehold. The farm has a 40,000 square foot inside space with the most spectacular Christmas display in the northeast. Plus they offer gifts and decorations for sale that you're not gonna see anywhere else.

The other business which is a "must visit" in person is the Pet Center in Old Bridge. You simply can't attach to a new puppy through your laptop or phone. You really gotta see the pups in person and spend a few minutes playing with them to have the full experience.

Other places for us locally are Luigi's Shoe Repair and Giovanni's Dry Cleaners and Garment Care. I like to keep my shoes shined and protected and enjoy the conversation with my friend Luigi. Same with dry cleaning. Sure there are services that you can pay for a delivery, but the conversation, attention to detail, and cost are huge factors that will keep me coming back.

Even with major purchases like kitchen appliances when we renovated our kitchen a few years ago, we trusted NJ small business Mrs. G Appliances in Lawrence on Route 1.

How about you? Do you have a go-to business in town that you simply can't live without? Hit us up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

<em>The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.</em>

