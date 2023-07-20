Ocean County, NJ hair salon ready for your business
The great folks at Robin Renes Salon in Brick, Ocean County invited us in as a part of our small business tour around NJ.
As I've said for many years, we need a government that prioritizes our small business community as it's truly the back bone of our economy, New Jersey small businesses employ more than 1.9 million.
New Jerseyans deserve a better government that we have currently. Taxes, regulations and the aftermath of a completely unnecessary and damaging lockdown all contribute to a struggle for small businesses across the state to stay above water. 'Robin Renes Salon' is an outstanding example of a great business.
Good product and service delivery, super friendly and professional staff, parking, location, they have it all. It was an honor to meet the staff and speak to the customers and folks that stopped by to say hello as I continue to make my way around the state.
Many people ask why I do what I do, especially given the schedule of starting my day at 3:30 a.m. The reason is simple, Jodi and I love New Jersey.
We picked New Jersey to start our business and raise our kids. We doubled down on our commitment to the Garden State when we built an addition to offer a private space for my mother-in-law who we took in after Jodi's dad passed away. In an ideal world, our kids will settle back to New Jersey when they start their families.
Right now, the climate when it comes to first-time home buyers, new parents and entrepreneurs is not exactly friendly and encouraging. So I'm committed to fixing it. That started with using the microphone to speak daily the largest-in-the-state and offer ideas and solutions. That turned into the launch of one of the fastest-growing organizations in the state, with our PAC adding thousands of new donors and now an in-person tour of businesses and community events across NJ.
It's critical in my opinion if we are going to change NJ for the better, that we meet in person and talk about the issues that impact all of us. From education to taxes to law and order, there are problems and solutions that won't be solved with a commercial or a sound bite.
We need to connect, discuss and build a relationship. Looking forward to seeing you on the trail!
Check out my full events schedule here.
This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey
- Adventure Kitchen
- Angel Planet Foods
- Anita's Baked Wonders
- Bull 'N Bear Brewery
- Fit Fed Puppy
- Foraged Feast
- Hummus Boss
- Jana's Jammy
- Java's Compost
- Kariba Farms
- Louis Organics
- Luxx Chocolat
- Made with Clay
- Mangalitsa
- Our Woods Maple Syrup
- Roaming Acres Farm
- Spice Sisters
- Stefan's Polish Foods
- Sustainable Haus
- Valley Shepherd Creamery
- WoodsEdge Farm
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.