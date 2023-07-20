The great folks at Robin Renes Salon in Brick, Ocean County invited us in as a part of our small business tour around NJ.

As I've said for many years, we need a government that prioritizes our small business community as it's truly the back bone of our economy, New Jersey small businesses employ more than 1.9 million.

New Jerseyans deserve a better government that we have currently. Taxes, regulations and the aftermath of a completely unnecessary and damaging lockdown all contribute to a struggle for small businesses across the state to stay above water. 'Robin Renes Salon' is an outstanding example of a great business.

Robin Rene Salon, located in Mantoloking road Robin Rene Salon, located on Mantoloking road loading...

Good product and service delivery, super friendly and professional staff, parking, location, they have it all. It was an honor to meet the staff and speak to the customers and folks that stopped by to say hello as I continue to make my way around the state.

Many people ask why I do what I do, especially given the schedule of starting my day at 3:30 a.m. The reason is simple, Jodi and I love New Jersey.

We picked New Jersey to start our business and raise our kids. We doubled down on our commitment to the Garden State when we built an addition to offer a private space for my mother-in-law who we took in after Jodi's dad passed away. In an ideal world, our kids will settle back to New Jersey when they start their families.

Right now, the climate when it comes to first-time home buyers, new parents and entrepreneurs is not exactly friendly and encouraging. So I'm committed to fixing it. That started with using the microphone to speak daily the largest-in-the-state and offer ideas and solutions. That turned into the launch of one of the fastest-growing organizations in the state, with our PAC adding thousands of new donors and now an in-person tour of businesses and community events across NJ.

It's critical in my opinion if we are going to change NJ for the better, that we meet in person and talk about the issues that impact all of us. From education to taxes to law and order, there are problems and solutions that won't be solved with a commercial or a sound bite.

We need to connect, discuss and build a relationship. Looking forward to seeing you on the trail!

Check out my full events schedule here.

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:



The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom