Last year's holiday dining out was either severely restricted or non-existent in our state. Things are pretty much back to normal this holiday season. There are so many choices for an amazing dinner or lunch with a cozy holiday feel all over New Jersey. From north to south the choices are varied and many. We'll give you just a few of our favorites and resources for you to find more.

Let's start in 'Central Jersey' since that's where most of our listeners consider to be home.

Lambertville Station - Lambertville.

Check out the wine cellar at the pub for an unmatched atmosphere.

Drifthouse by David Burke - Sea Bright.

The views of the ocean and Shrewsbury River can't be beat any time of year.

The Perch at The Peacock Inn - Princeton.

Try the Jersey Clam Chowder and the Barnegat Sea Scallops

Frog and The Peach - New Brunswick.

It's one of the premier restaurants in the state. Even their bar menu is impressive

Metuchen Inn - Metuchen.

The place has been around since 1843 with a first-class wine list, so they must be doing something right.

FARTHER NORTH:

Waterside Restaurant - North Bergen.

With stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and "New American" cuisine, you can't go wrong here.

Sofia - Englewood.

Formerly known as Chop Smokehouse, it's now a chic Italian steakhouse and bistro. Try the colossal shrimp Venezia.

Blur Morel - Morristown.

Healthy food and great atmosphere.

Anthony David's - Hoboken.

If you can deal with the traffic and the parking, it's worth the trip.

Bernard's Inn - Bernardsville.

Fine dining in a stunning atmosphere.

SOUTH JERSEY:

River Winds - West Deptford.

Go for lunch for a great riverside view of planes landing across the Delaware at Philly International. Try their Chicken Bruschetta.

Ye Olde Centerton Inn - Pittsgrove.

Braddocks's Tavern - Medford.

Food and lodging have been offered here since 1823. The current building dates from 1843. The food and the atmosphere are excellent.

Blue Pig Tavern - Cape May.

Check out their legendary brunch offerings.

Knife and Fork - Atlantic City.

Located in the Lower Chelsea neighborhood away from the casinos. Great any time of year but especially magical at Christmas.

