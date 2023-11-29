The best mozzarella and sausage bread in New Jersey

The contest may be over guys. Last night Jodi and I had dinner with our friends John and Tracey at their farm in Hunterdon County.

The star of the show was the homemade pheasant soup, from a bird killed the day before, and the steak, yup from a cow on the farm. Before we sat down for an outstanding midweek feast, we had a cocktail and a few appetizers. Actually for us, the perfect spread for a pre-dinner cocktail. A cheese board complete with thinly sliced prosciutto, soppressata, and cheese.

The fresh mozzarella is way too good to be called Mutz (sorry Steve Trevelse), perfect balance of saltiness, and creaminess and firm enough to take a toothsome bite. It was arguably the best fresh mozzarella we've had.

Fresh mozzarella from Sergio and Co (Photo: Bill Spadea) Fresh mozzarella from Sergio and Co (Photo: Bill Spadea) loading...

It's handmade at a great family business in Denville, Morris County. Sergio & Co. Italian Specialties is located at 28 Broadway.

Worth a trip to add to your cheese board or for your next pasta dish.

The other pleasant surprise was a basket of "sausage bread" from Vitamia & Sons Ravioli in Lodi, Bergen County. Vitamia is located at 206 Harrison Ave.

The bread is delicious.

Sausage Bread from Vitamia & Sons Ravioli (Photo: Bill Spadea) Sausage Bread from Vitamia & Sons Ravioli (Photo: Bill Spadea) loading...

The biggest challenge will be not overeating before the main meal, a challenge I struggled with last night.

