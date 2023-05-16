Where to find the best thin crust pizza in Central Jersey
According to a recent article, there's a winner in the contest for the best thin-crust pizza in New Jersey.
Fat Bastard in South Hackensack took the title according to a review in the "Daily Voice."
The story is great and the pizza looks perfect.
I love a good thin-crust pizza. Slight burn on the crust, a crunchy bite with melty cheese, and a balanced sauce. Yes, I'm hungry while I'm writing.
I thought we should highlight some other places around the Garden State known for their thin-crust pizza and try 'em all!
Original Thin Crust Pizza in East Brunswick
Coal Fired Pizza in Manalapan
Renzo's in Marlboro
Angelotti's in Morganville
Pete and Elda's in Neptune
Chimney Rock Inn in Bridgewater and Flemington
