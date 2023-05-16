Where to find the best thin crust pizza in Central Jersey

According to a recent article, there's a winner in the contest for the best thin-crust pizza in New Jersey.

Fat Bastard in South Hackensack took the title according to a review in the "Daily Voice."

The story is great and the pizza looks perfect.

I love a good thin-crust pizza. Slight burn on the crust, a crunchy bite with melty cheese, and a balanced sauce. Yes, I'm hungry while I'm writing.

I thought we should highlight some other places around the Garden State known for their thin-crust pizza and try 'em all!

Original Thin Crust Pizza in East Brunswick

Coal Fired Pizza in Manalapan

Renzo's in Marlboro

Angelotti's in Morganville

Pete and Elda's in Neptune

Chimney Rock Inn in Bridgewater and Flemington

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III

The best wood-fired pizza in NJ can come from your own kitchen I finally made the decision to invest in a wood-fired pizza oven.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.