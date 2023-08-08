Popular NJ based café chain continues to expand

A New Jersey-based bakery and café chain will be adding several new New Jersey locations as they continue to expand. Their business model has proved successful in going up against other chains as well as the many mom-and-pop cafes in the Garden State.

Paris Baguette, which was founded in South Korea, but has its US headquarters in Moonachie, currently has 14 New Jersey stores, but more are coming.

According to NorthJersey.com, the chain now has an almost cult-like following, fueling the rapid expansion. Paris Baguette’s Chief Development Officer Mark Mele told NorthJersey.com,

We are aiming to open 64 new cafes this year,” Mele said. “Last year we signed 130 franchise agreements. Year to date we have signed 70 franchise agreements.

Paris Baguette’s annual sales rose by 36% last year; they have added 21 cafes in the US so far this year, bringing their total to 138. The new additions to the New Jersey roster include locations in Paramus, Clifton, Parsippany, Montclair, and West Orange; all are in various stages of construction.

Paris Baguette says their mission is:

To bring expertly crafted baked and brewed goods to our guests through a warm and welcoming bakery café experience that delivers joy to everyone.

While many cafes are 80% beverage and 20% baked goods, Paris Baguette looks to switch that with 80% being bread, pastries, and cakes, with beverages and salads and sandwiches supplemental.

