Some of our favorite small businesses in New Jersey

Every week we bring you a discussion of some great small businesses across the Garden State. From restaurants to fitness centers to web platform companies, Jersey has a small business to meet just about every need that consumers might have.

Here's a list of a few more from our callers who joined the conversation this week.

I want to thank our sponsor for Small Business Monday, our friends at VCS Software. Visit them online at www.vcssoftware.com and find out how they can help your business operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

Here are a few great Jersey small businesses from our listeners.

Taryn in Flemington called about Max's Market and Eatery of Flemington

Donna in Long Branch called to tell us about her concession and catering business at Seven Presidents Park, D's Catering, which reopens Memorial Day Weekend.

Mike in Flemington wanted to plug Baker Construction Layout Company. He's an experienced surveyor who does work for developers and builders across the Garden State survey industry. You can reach Mike at constructionlayoutservices@gmail.com.

Cassandra in Roebling lost her son and named her fitness company in his memory. Forever Hart Fit has three Jersey locations. Get started by emailing hello@foreverhartfit.com.

David in Jackson runs Geartronix auto parts.

Randy in North Brunswick called about his friend's business, MDA Gutters in Clifton.

Michael in Ocean Twp called about his wife Jennifer's publishing company, Inspired Girl Enterprises.

Michael in Princeton launched a web platform company that helps with planning events and weddings called Events Dragon.

Victor in Hamilton is celebrating one year in business with his butcher shop, Victor's Meat Market.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

