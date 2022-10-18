Some NJ parents pulling kids out of school over sex curriculum (Opinion)

I was recently contacted by a friend in Galloway Township, Atlantic County, about her neighbor's desperate to get the word out about the sex-ed curriculum in her kid's school.

Her son is 12 and she was so appalled at what the school was planning to talk to her kid about that she yanked him from their local public school and is planning to homeschool him.

Not everyone is in a position to do that, and many parents just feel like they'll keep an eye on what their kids bring home and deal with any nonsense if it crosses their path.

Parents today are busier than ever with their own work schedules and workload, not to mention all of the communications with their child's school and the mountain of details and emails that go along with even just one kid in a public school.

Many parents feel like they pay enough in property taxes, most of which goes to education in most NJ towns, that it doesn't make sense to pull them out.

Then some parents are pushing back and showing up to school board meetings to make sure they're not teaching their kids something that they feel is age-inappropriate or just inappropriate in general at any age according to their beliefs.

If anyone pushes back against what is being taught, they are smeared with the usual labels or just told they are getting "misinformation," the latest Soviet-style term the left uses to refute anything that goes against their agenda.

Two legislators introduced legislation earlier this year to allow parents to opt out of the new curriculum.

With the Murphy Administration threatening to punish school districts that reject the new sex-ed curriculum, some parents are making the difficult and expensive choice to educate their children elsewhere.

This is not the government or the media landscape many of us grew up with. They are corrupt and they are working in tandem to push an agenda.

It's an agenda most average people reject but feel powerless to do anything about.

And then some are taking the hard route and getting their kids out of the government indoctrination/education complex.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

