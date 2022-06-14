Some Jersey guys are making a Duke Nukem movie

If I throw out names like Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg chances are slim you’d know who I’m talking about.

But if I throw out “Cobra Kai,” in its fourth season on Netflix, it might sound familiar. The three created and direct the series that stars Ralph Macchio and continues the “Karate Kid” story.

Now if I mention “Harold and Kumar go to White Castle“ written by Schlossberg and Hurwitz, ah there it is!

There’s a reason that movie was set in New Jersey. The three are Jersey guys born and raised. Josh Heald is 44 and was born in Red Bank. Hayden Schlossberg, also 44, is originally from Livingston. Jon Hurwitz, again 44 (is this a club?), was born in Byram. Their ages actually make perfect sense when you know that Hurwitz and Schlossberg met while attending the same Randolph high school.

Now they’re bringing Duke Nukem to the big screen. He’s the over-the-top character from the video game that is a cartoonishly tough guy taking on alien creatures, cops and often strip clubs. (Hey didn’t this guy just lose in a Republican primary in New Jersey? Oh wait no, that was Ian Smith.)

Here’s a little taste of Duke.

Who will play Duke Nukem? Nothing is firm yet but John Cena has been talked about. I think we can all see that.

A movie like this doesn’t exactly sound like something up my alley but it should do incredibly well with a built-in fan base. And I’m happy for most any Jersey guy that has great success. The trio of writers just signed a four-year deal with Sony Pictures in 2021.

