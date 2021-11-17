Solve this Jersey mystery on the tree outside our radio station

Look! Up in the sky! Well, it's definitely not a plane. Or a bird.

But is it some kind of unusual bird's nest? Is it a cocoon? Maybe a hive?

One day someone noticed this thing dangling off a thin branch on the tree outside of our radio station.

To give some perspective, this is probably about 12 to 16 feet off the ground and therefore about the size of a basketball. Maybe we don't have enough nature lovers working here, but no one on our crew can agree on what this is.

Joe Votruba thinks it's a cocoon. Wouldn't that make this a monster-sized insect though? I'm no cocoonologist, just sayin'.

Kylie Moore meanwhile thinks it's a hive of some sort. She wanted to knock it down until I convinced her it might be a hive containing those deadly murder hornets. In reality I just didn't feel like going to Frank the engineer for a ladder.

Take a closer look from a couple different angles.

Jeff Deminski photo

Jeff Deminski photo

What on earth IS this thing? The answer will probably be known by over 9 million New Jerseyans. Just no one in this building.

If you have any guess as to what this thing is, be it a hive or a nest or a space alien pod, send us an email. Or better yet get in touch with the chat feature on the free NJ101.5 app. Everyone at the station will see it that way and maybe some will feel better about walking past it.

And if you don't have the NJ101.5 app, shame on you. It's free and it does so many things you'll love. Now if it could only kill whatever beast is living inside that thing on the tree.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

