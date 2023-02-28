Snow totals from NJ’s ‘biggest winter storm of the season’

This has been an unusual winter season across New Jersey so far. Warm and not snowy. A strong La Nina pattern in the tropical Pacific Ocean is the main cause. While the west coast has endured endless storms and record temperatures, cold snaps and wintry weather has been scarce here in the Northeast.

Having said that, up until the beginning of this week, we had four 2+ inch snow events in New Jersey. (According to the Office of the NJ State Climatologist at Rutgers University.)

—December 11, 2022... 1 to 3 inches north of I-80 only.

—December 15-16, 2022... Up to 7.2 inches in northwestern New Jersey only.

—January 23, 2023... Up to 4.5 inches in Sussex County only.

—January 25, 2023... Up to 2.6 inches along the I-78 corridor in Warren/Hunterdon.

Then along came Monday night's storm. It did not bring wintry weather to all of New Jersey — the southern half of the state stayed just wet. But I am calling it New Jersey's biggest, most widespread, and most impactful winter storm of the season so far. Especially since we finally crossed the one-inch threshold at the Newark and Trenton airport weather stations.

Of course, 'biggest winter storm of the season' isn't saying much. We are still running about two feet below normal for season-to-date snowfall. Ouch.

Here is a sampling of NJ snowfall reports published by the National Weather Service offices in Mount Holly, NJ and Upton, NY and from CoCoRaHS — the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network.

Note #1: Snowfall is measured at its maximum depth, before melting or compaction occurs. For example, while an inch of snow was recorded at Trenton Mercer Airport Monday night, but it had been washed away by Tuesday morning, we still report it as an inch. Sleet is included in the total.

Note #2: These snowfall observations should be considered preliminary and unofficial.

Note #3: No snowfall reports were found from Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem counties.

Bergen County

Forecast: 3-6+" West, 1-3" East

6.0" Oakland

5.0" Montvale

4.8" Fair Lawn

3.8" Bergenfield

3.6" Tenafly

Essex County

Forecast: 1-3"

4.8" Verona

4.1" Cedar Grove

4.0" West Orange

2.5" Maplewood

1.7" Newark Airport

Hudson County

Forecast: 1-3"

2.5" Harrison

Hunterdon County

Forecast: 1-3"

3.5" Clinton

3.0" Lebanon

2.8" High Bridge

2.5" Readington

2.5" Holland

1.2" Flemington (at 9:20 p.m.)

Mercer County

Forecast: 0-1"

1.0" Trenton Mercer Airport (at 9 p.m.)

1.0" West Windsor

0.6" Hamilton Square (at 9:45 p.m.)

Middlesex County

Forecast: 1-3" North, 0-1" Central/South

2.1" Hopelawn

1.9" Metuchen

1.7" Woodbridge

1.4" North Brunswick

1.0" Old Bridge

0.8" South River

Monmouth County

Morris County

Forecast: 3-6+" North, 1-3" South

6.0" Kinnelon

5.8" Brookside

5.8" Mine Hill

5.3" Randolph

5.3" Rockaway

5.3" Denville

5.2" Randolph

4.0" Morristown

4.0" Mendham

Passaic County

Forecast: 3-6+" North, 1-3" South

6.0" Bloomingdale

5.5" Wayne

4.8" Little Falls

4.6" Hawthorne

4.4" Pompton Lakes

Somerset County

Forecast: 1-3"

3.5" Watchung

3.0" Franklin

3.0" Warren

2.9" Bernards

2.7" Green Brook

2.0" Neshanic Station (at 11:20 p.m.)

1.5" Bridgewater (at 11 p.m.)

Sussex County

Forecast: 3-6+"

6.9" Vernon

6.4" Montague

6.2" Wantage

5.5" Hardyston

4.4" Franklin

4.3" Sparta

4.0" Andover

Union County

Forecast: 1-3"

3.0" Clark

1.5" New Providence

1.0" Cranford

1.0" Westfield

Warren County

Forecast: 3-6+" North, 1-3" South

4.3" Blairstown

4.1" Frelinghuysen

4.0" Hackettstown

3.7" Mansfield

2.3" Stewartsville

2.2" Harmony

