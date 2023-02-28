Snow totals from NJ&#8217;s &#8216;biggest winter storm of the season&#8217;

Snow totals from NJ’s ‘biggest winter storm of the season’

(Clockwise from top-left: Matt Schrier, Shawn Viggiano, Eileen Dzugay, Greg Pope)

This has been an unusual winter season across New Jersey so far. Warm and not snowy. A strong La Nina pattern in the tropical Pacific Ocean is the main cause. While the west coast has endured endless storms and record temperatures, cold snaps and wintry weather has been scarce here in the Northeast.

Having said that, up until the beginning of this week, we had four 2+ inch snow events in New Jersey. (According to the Office of the NJ State Climatologist at Rutgers University.)
—December 11, 2022... 1 to 3 inches north of I-80 only.
—December 15-16, 2022... Up to 7.2 inches in northwestern New Jersey only.
—January 23, 2023... Up to 4.5 inches in Sussex County only.
—January 25, 2023... Up to 2.6 inches along the I-78 corridor in Warren/Hunterdon.

Then along came Monday night's storm. It did not bring wintry weather to all of New Jersey — the southern half of the state stayed just wet. But I am calling it New Jersey's biggest, most widespread, and most impactful winter storm of the season so far. Especially since we finally crossed the one-inch threshold at the Newark and Trenton airport weather stations.

Wantage, Sussex County. (Shawn Viggiano)
loading...

Of course, 'biggest winter storm of the season' isn't saying much. We are still running about two feet below normal for season-to-date snowfall. Ouch.

Here is a sampling of NJ snowfall reports published by the National Weather Service offices in Mount Holly, NJ and Upton, NY and from CoCoRaHS — the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network.

Note #1: Snowfall is measured at its maximum depth, before melting or compaction occurs. For example, while an inch of snow was recorded at Trenton Mercer Airport Monday night, but it had been washed away by Tuesday morning, we still report it as an inch. Sleet is included in the total.

Note #2: These snowfall observations should be considered preliminary and unofficial.

Note #3: No snowfall reports were found from Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem counties.

Bergen County

Forecast: 3-6+" West, 1-3" East
6.0" Oakland
5.0" Montvale
4.8" Fair Lawn
3.8" Bergenfield
3.6" Tenafly

Saddle Brook, Bergen County. (Eileen Dzugay)
loading...

Essex County

Forecast: 1-3"
4.8" Verona
4.1" Cedar Grove
4.0" West Orange
2.5" Maplewood
1.7" Newark Airport

Hudson County

Forecast: 1-3"
2.5" Harrison

Hunterdon County

Forecast: 1-3"
3.5" Clinton
3.0" Lebanon
2.8" High Bridge
2.5" Readington
2.5" Holland
1.2" Flemington (at 9:20 p.m.)

Mercer County

Forecast: 0-1"
1.0" Trenton Mercer Airport (at 9 p.m.)
1.0" West Windsor
0.6" Hamilton Square (at 9:45 p.m.)

The Zarrow boys making snow/slush angels. (Amy Zarrow)
loading...

Middlesex County

Forecast: 1-3" North, 0-1" Central/South
2.1" Hopelawn
1.9" Metuchen
1.7" Woodbridge
1.4" North Brunswick
1.0" Old Bridge
0.8" South River

Monmouth County

Forecast: 0-1" Inland, 0" Coast

Morris County

Forecast: 3-6+" North, 1-3" South
6.0" Kinnelon
5.8" Brookside
5.8" Mine Hill
5.3" Randolph
5.3" Rockaway
5.3" Denville
5.2" Randolph
4.0" Morristown
4.0" Mendham

Randolph, Morris County. (Greg Pope)
loading...

Passaic County

Forecast: 3-6+" North, 1-3" South
6.0" Bloomingdale
5.5" Wayne
4.8" Little Falls
4.6" Hawthorne
4.4" Pompton Lakes

Somerset County

Forecast: 1-3"
3.5" Watchung
3.0" Franklin
3.0" Warren
2.9" Bernards
2.7" Green Brook
2.0" Neshanic Station (at 11:20 p.m.)
1.5" Bridgewater (at 11 p.m.)

Sussex County

Forecast: 3-6+"
6.9" Vernon
6.4" Montague
6.2" Wantage
5.5" Hardyston
4.4" Franklin
4.3" Sparta
4.0" Andover

Union County

Forecast: 1-3"
3.0" Clark
1.5" New Providence
1.0" Cranford
1.0" Westfield

Cranford, Union County. (Matt Schrier)
loading...

Warren County

Forecast: 3-6+" North, 1-3" South
4.3" Blairstown
4.1" Frelinghuysen
4.0" Hackettstown
3.7" Mansfield
2.3" Stewartsville
2.2" Harmony

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow Dan on Facebook or Twitter for your latest weather forecast updates.

2023 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge

Photos from the 2023 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raised $2.5 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county

The Blizzard of '96 shut down the New Jersey Turnpike for the first time in the road's history. Thousands of people were left without power and heat for days. The National Guard even had to be brought in to rescue State Troopers. Anyone in the Northeast who lived through it will never forget it.

Filed Under: Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM