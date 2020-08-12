Snoop Dogg is going to invest in Atlantic City

Famed rapper, entrepreneur, marijuana enthusiast, and game show host Snoop Dogg says he’s going to invest in Atlantic City.

In a video call with AC mayor Marty Small, Snoop is quoted in the Press of Atlantic City as saying “We’re looking to try to invest in some real estate, do some big things out there with you.” Small said that Snoop is his favorite rapper and that he was looking forward to working with him, adding, “You heard the legend himself... he’s coming to Atlantic City, we are going to make it happen.”

There is one development that might hasten Snoop’s participation in Atlantic City: the legalization of marijuana. BreakingAC.com, which broke the story, quoted him as saying, “And when you all legalize, I will definitely be there to, you know, cut the ribbon.” The mayor said that he is not only the mayor of AC, but its biggest booster, telling BreakingAC.com, “As mayor, not only do I deal with City Hall, but I’m the official ambassador of the city,” he said. “This is what it’s all about: being connected, bringing different resources to the table. It opens up for other things.”

Snoop Dogg also suggested to the mayor that a coalition of black mayors be established, connecting government officials with leaders of other municipalities facing similar problems. On the brief Facetime call, the rapper did not lay out a timeline either for investing in the city or visiting, but Mayor Small says his participation will be welcome, “If he’s ready to have a conversation, it would be a doggy dog world,” Small said. The call was set up by New Jersey real estate developer Cesar Piña.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.