Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is opening a new store in Seaside Heights this spring, according to her Instagram account.

The store called “Snooki Shop” will be the third retail outlet for the former “Jersey Shore” star.

Her other stores are in Madison and Purchase, New York. The shops sell clothing, swimwear, makeup, and wine, among other things.

The Asbury Park Press says that the Snooki Shop will be located on the Boulevard in Seaside Heights. Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz told APP.com that she was a "smart young businesswoman."

Of course, Snooki rose to prominence on “Jersey Shore,” the MTV reality show that followed a group of young miscreants drinking and brawling their way through Seaside Heights. The current iteration of the franchise, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”, does not film in Seaside Heights as they were denied permission to film in the borough.

As APP.com points out, Snooki is not the only cast member to open a business in New Jersey. Jenni “JWow” Farley opened a maternity clothing store in the American Dream mall and Sammy Giancola has a boutique on the boardwalk in Ocean City.

You can also shop online here.

