Firefighters are brave for obvious reasons.

They run into dangerous buildings that people are running out of. There are many reasons why they're heroes.

One story out of North Wildwood added to the many reason that I have respect for New Jersey firefighters.

According to the North Wildwood Firefighters Facebook page, Ladder 2 responded to a call to provide public assistance.

When they arrived, the resident in need told them that a snake was in the engine compartment of their vehicle.

Snake in a car engine

Here’s where I tip my cap to their bravery. Had I been present, I would have been out of there cartoonishly fast.

Snakes, why'd it have to be snakes? - Indiana Jones, but also me

Not only do I have a fear of snakes getting into my home or car, my phobia runs so deep that I have a fear of finding a snake in the toilet bowl.

At least once a week I do a double-take before I do my business. I so deeply wish that that was an exaggeration, but unfortunately, it is not.

Sorry for the tangent. Anyway, back to what went down in North Wildwood.

After a precise and careful extraction process, the snake was successfully removed from the vehicle without harm.

I have to agree with some of the comments that were left on the Facebook post:

“Get rid of the whole car”

“Nope… danger noodle”

“That’s a no from me!”

But most important:

“Way to go NWFD. Job well done.”

The slithery little pest was then returned to its natural habitat, safe and sound.

Watch out for creepy critters making their way into your vehicle, New Jersey. Though if they do, I hope you handle it better than I would.

