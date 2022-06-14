WILDWOOD — A fire broke out at the Windward Motel late Tuesday morning, bringing in dozens of fire crews to extinguish the flames.

Many stood on the sidewalk watching fire crews working the smokey fire at the two story motel on Ocean Avenue. Flames could be seen in some photos coming out from under the roof.

Wind could be a factor in fighting the fire as it is blowing out of the northeast at 9 mph.

Ocean Avenue is closed between Cresse and Rio Grande Avenues, according to police.

Smoke from a fire at the WIndward Motel in Wildwood 6/14/22 Smoke from a fire at the WIndward Motel in Wildwood 6/14/22 (City of Wildwood police) loading...

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.