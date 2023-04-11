Smoked eel may be the best sandwich Spadea’s ever eaten

We spent the Easter holiday across the pond visiting our daughter Elizabeth and her fiancé, "Charlie the Butcher."

Bill Spadea, Charlie the Butcher, Elizabeth Spadea, Jodi Spadea loading...

All visits to London to see the kids are great, but this one was especially nice. First, we had near-perfect weather, the high 50s, low 60s, and sun for most of the four days on the ground.

Second, Charlie is a master in the kitchen and the food on Easter Sunday was top shelf. But what really stood out on the trip was a sandwich, which I can honestly say I'll spend the next few months chasing. Smoked eel.

Yup, I know, sounds gross. Served with mustard and horseradish sauce on toasted sourdough, and topped with pickled onions, it may actually be the best sandwich I've ever had.

The chef is a new friend of Charlie's and we had the honor of being a guest of the owner in the upstairs club to have a cocktail before dining. The restaurant is called Quo Vadis and it's located in the SoHo section of the city.

The sandwich has menu placement as an appetizer, but I could have ordered three of them and made a meal plus out of it.

The funny thing is that the sandwich started by accident when the chef had an abundance of sourdough and eel so he combined them. It was a combination made in food heaven. Way better than chocolate and peanut butter.

So if you're headed to London for pleasure, family, or business, check out this incredible spot in Soho, and get the eel.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.