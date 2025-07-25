You might not believe this when you see someone do the Jersey Slide on 195 almost about to take you out. Or when they get your order completely wrong at a fast-food drive-thru.

But New Jersey is the third-smartest state in the country, according to new research.

Essay writing company EssayShark did a study using academic performance, access to higher education, public resources, and several other factors to determine the most educated states in the U.S.

New Jersey crushed it!

New Jersey education ranks high

Did you know nearly 91% of New Jerseyans finished high school? Or that almost 44% have a bachelor’s degree?

A separate report just came out from WalletHub this month that ranked New Jersey's public school system as the third-best in the nation. That certainly sets up our kids well for college.

How New Jersey compares to the smartest

The EssayShark study used various factors to assign an education score to states, with the highest possible being 100, which, of course, no state received.

The highest score was 80.44, which belonged to Massachusetts. Barely edging us out for the No. 2 most educated state was Connecticut, with a 71.24.

OK, fine, but their pizza still sucks!

New Jersey landed a 70.29, which means we are the third most educated state in the nation.

The Garden State has the second-best academic performance in the country and the third-best school infrastructure.

This may not be satisfying to know the next time someone is too dumb to get out of the left lane and they have a New Jersey license plate.

But if you’re a parent paying for college, you can rest assured your kid is going to benefit.

