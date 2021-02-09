Small business survival during lockdown — #SpeakingPodcast (Opinion)

One of the businesses suffering the most during this unprecedented and, in my opinion, illegal lockdown are the small entertainment venues. Comedy clubs around our areas have suffered tremendous financial setbacks with many struggling to keep the doors open.

One business in our local area, frequented by many NJ residents, is Joel's Comedy Club just across the river in PA. My podcast co-host Jay Black caught up with Joel after our co-host Jessica Gibson took in a night of comedy in the revamped "comedy dome".

I scratch my head at the stupidity of American policy makers every time I see a business reopening with an "indoor" space, outdoors. You know what they could've done instead? Reopen indoors. But people seem happy to remain ignorant of facts and reality, all putting a huge burden on small business. The good news for at least this one comedy club owner is he is surviving the stupidity.

