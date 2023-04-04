Small Business Monday: More must-visit Jersey businesses for you
For this week on Small Business Monday, brought to you by our friends at www.vcssoftware.com, we highlighted several businesses offering services for residents impacted by the six or seven tornados touching down across Central New Jersey over the weekend.
We also included some of the great businesses I've had the honor to stop by, meet the owners, and present our common sense solutions for New Jersey to customers and folks stopping in to say hi.
Take a look at the list and shop local when you can!
Continental Home Group in Edison
Franklin Rainear Affordable Funeral Service in Ewing
Greatway Carpet & Flooring in Manalapan/Englishtown
Al Fresco's in Flemington
Riccardo’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Browns Mills: Spadea stopped by to say hi last week
Kirk Florist in Howell
Vincenzo’s Ristorante in Middlesex Boro
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
