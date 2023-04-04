Small Business Monday: More must-visit Jersey businesses for you

For this week on Small Business Monday, brought to you by our friends at www.vcssoftware.com, we highlighted several businesses offering services for residents impacted by the six or seven tornados touching down across Central New Jersey over the weekend.

We also included some of the great businesses I've had the honor to stop by, meet the owners, and present our common sense solutions for New Jersey to customers and folks stopping in to say hi.

Bill Spadea at Aunt Butchies of Brooklyn Bill Spadea at Aunt Butchies of Brooklyn loading...

Take a look at the list and shop local when you can!

Continental Home Group in Edison

Franklin Rainear Affordable Funeral Service in Ewing

Al Fresco's in Flemington

Riccardo’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Browns Mills: Spadea stopped by to say hi last week

Kirk Florist in Howell

Vincenzo’s Ristorante in Middlesex Boro

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

