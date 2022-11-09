You might recall those very foggy mornings last week as warmer air was coming into to New Jersey.

Early morning commutes were a challenge in some areas, but not as scary as if you were on the water.

Manasquan Inlet (NOAA Photo Library Manasquan Inlet (NOAA Photo Library) loading...

It's striper season and the beaches and waters off the beaches in Monmouth and Ocean counties have been crowded with boaters fishing the last few weeks.

Listener photo Listener photo loading...

Friday morning the skies were clear over Point Pleasant on down the coast, but a big wall of fog could be seen further north from Manasquan on up the coast.

A fisherman further south said you could see the fog further north like a wall of clouds.

Manasquan Inlet (NOAA Photo Library Manasquan Inlet (NOAA Photo Library) loading...

According to fishermen on the water that day, two men in their 70s were hugging the shoreline apparently in the heavy fog as they tried to make it back to the Manasquan Inlet.

Visibility was limited to about 20 yards in any direction.

Apparently, the pair got a little too close to the beach as they tried to follow their way back and got swamped by a wave.

Listener photo Listener photo loading...

They ended up on the beach with their boat and survived the ordeal.

Other fishermen that were out that morning speculated they didn't have any electronics that would have helped guide them back to the inlet.

If they had gone much further, it may have been too foggy to avoid the jetty at Manasquan.

Not much is known about the two men other than they were in their 70s and seemed to be OK.

If you've ever been out on the water when the fog rolls in, you know there is nothing scarier or more unsettling especially without any navigation or radar to keep you out of harm's way.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

