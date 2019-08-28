Slight forecast adjustments as rain interrupts a nice week

On Tuesday, we told you that rain on Wednesday would likely be confined to showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. That has now been revised back to what we said on Monday: showers likely all day, with highs approaching 80 but staying mainly in the mid-70s.

Thunderstorms also remain a possibility throughout the day on Wednesday, but any rain will end by the overnight hours. Lows will settle into the same mid-60s range they were on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Humidity lessens and the sun comes back out on Thursday, staying out on Friday, with temps both days in the lower to mid-80s. Saturday looks more like a mix of clouds and sun with highs hovering around 80, but we should at least stay dry right up until ... yup, you guessed it, Labor Day, when thunderstorms roll in during the afternoon, just in time for your parties! Of course!

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Tuesday, Sept. 3. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

More from New Jersey 101.5: