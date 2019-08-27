The kind of forecast that makes you wish it wasn’t Tuesday

There's a bit of rain to contend with here and there, but essentially, the layout of the rest of this week leading up to the last summer holiday weekend is enough to make you want to leave work right now instead of sometime Friday (or Thursday).

Tuesday continues a cool stretch for the Garden State, though not as cool as Monday or the preceding weekend. Sun will mix with a few clouds, and high temperatures should range from the mid-70s to near 80. Overnight, clouds take over, with lows in the mid-60s.

That should mark our last day with peak temps in the 70s for a while. On Wednesday, New Jersey remembers that it's still summer: a warm and humid day, with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Then Thursday, the first of three straight good-looking days to close out August, with sunshine in abundance and highs in the mid-80s.

Still might be a little early to look all the way to the end of Labor Day Weekend, but past Saturday, there could be some afternoon showers to watch out for during your parties and barbecues. But we will remain in the 80s transitioning into September — at least that's how it looks for now.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Tuesday, Sept. 3. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

