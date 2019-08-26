New Jersey stays cool to start the week

After a gorgeous weekend that felt more like late September than late August, the Garden State gets a couple more days with temperatures in the 70s before starting to feel more summerlike again.

Monday brings a breezy mix of clouds and sun, with a few showers expected to pop up along the Jersey Shore, where the National Weather Service reports that a high risk of rip currents will continue through Monday night. Monday's highs will settle in the mid-70s, with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the lower to mid-60s by the overnight hours.

Tuesday looks to be a cloudy day, with temperatures rising into the upper 70s. Those temps may break 80 once again by Wednesday, but the midweek point also carries a likely shower chance to look out for.

Looking past that, Labor Day weekend seems to be set for a fine start, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s Thursday through Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Tuesday, Sept. 3. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

