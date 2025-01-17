NJ township records its first confirmed rabies case for 2025

🔴 A skunk has tested positive in New Jersey

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — The Middlesex County township has had its first confirmed case of rabies for 2025.

A skunk tested positive for rabies after being involved in a scuffle with a resident’s dogs on Monday, January 13 near Wheeler Road, according to the South Brunswick Health Department.

Animal control officers retrieved the skunk after its run-in with the dogs, and took it to the New Jersey Department of Health Laboratory.

Two days later, the state lab confirmed the skunk tested positive for rabies, according to a press release.

The condition of the dogs is unknown.

The South Brunswick Health Department continues to monitor rabies cases within the municipality. Residents are reminded to report wild animals showing signs of unusual behavior to the police department.

Those signs could include animals moving slowly, appearing sick, acting aggressive, having difficulty moving, increased drooling, or having paralysis

Residents should avoid contact with wild animals and immediately report any bites from wild or domestic animals to the local health department and go to a doctor as soon as possible.

Do not feed any wild animals. Make sure all garbage containers have tight-fitting lids, do not leave pet food outside for animals, and keep your yard free of garbage and debris.

Should you or your pet come in contact with a wild animal, call animal control immediately.

All family pets should be up to date on their rabies vaccinations and licenses, too. If you’re not sure, please call your veterinarian.

Check with your local health department or local township website for free rabies vaccination clinic availability.

