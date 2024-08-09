Skate Park construction to start soon in South Jersey

PENNSAUKEN — Skaters will soon have more options in Camden County.

Come September, construction will begin on a new skate park amounting to over $900,000 at Cooper River Park. County officials say efforts should be completed by the end of the year.

Described as a “6,000-square-foot, streetscape-style skatepark” by a NJ Pen article, vision for the park has been in the works for years.

“We’ve worked for years and had significant dialogue and conversation with kids, parents and families about adding this asset to our park system,” Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the county’s parks department, said to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post.

The project is part of the Parks Alive 2025 plan to “breathe new life” into park spaces through restoration and development plans.

The project is funded by the county and state aid.

