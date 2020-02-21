Sixteen Of America’s richest cities are in New Jersey

Once again, Bloomberg has ranked the 100 Richest Places in the US, and New Jersey is one of the best represented states.

The rankings were put together by analyzing the average household income of towns with at least 2,000 households. The wealthiest New Jersey town, Short Hills, landed at #6 on the list with an average household income of $388,760; in total, New Jersey placed 16 places on the list, the second most of any state, trailing only California.

While Bloomberg gives the state by state breakdown for all 100 slots, they only publish the top 50 for non-subscribers, and since I am a non-subscriber, I can only see the top 50. The other NJ towns in that top 50 are: Rumson (#12 at $337,696), Upper Saddle River (#40- $272,573), Glen Ridge (#41- $271,826), and Upper Montclair (#45- $265,482). The richest town in America is in Silicon Valley: Atherton, CA, has an average household income of over $500,000.

The rest of the top 5 are Scarsdale, NY at 452,041; Hillsborough, CA at $430,681; Cherry Hills Village, CO at $406,314; and Los Altos Hills, CA at $405,073. In order to make the top 100, a neighborhood needed at least a $220,000 average household income.

