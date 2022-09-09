Six more great places for crab cakes in NJ

We have never gotten more response to any post about food than where the best crab cakes are in Jersey.

Apparently there are a lot more than 15 great places and some of these places are my favorite kind...off the beaten path.

With the rising cost of crab in the last two years, some places have dropped them from their menu or added too much filler for crab cake connoisseurs.

We just say keep them full of crabmeat and charge what you have to charge. Crab cake lovers will bite the bullet and pay whatever we have to pay. Make them a little smaller if you have to. We'll just chew a little slower.

So here are a half dozen more suggestions of where to get the best crab cakes in New Jersey.

CALLOWAY'S RESTAURANT & BAR - WEST CREEK

BOULEVARD CLAMS - SURF CITY

WITHERSPOON GRILL - PRINCETON

BLUE MOREL - MORRISTOWN

CAPE MAY FISH MARKET - CAPE MAY

CAPTAINS INN (CRAB CAKE PANINI & CRABBY WRAP) - FORKED RIVER

I don't think we've heard the last word on where to get great crab cakes in New Jersey but those are the latest suggestions from our very sharp and discerning listeners. Enjoy!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

