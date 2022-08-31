The 15 best places for crab cakes In New Jersey

Avon Pavilion via Google Maps

It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took.

That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.

Maybe it's the dense population and the stiff competition between all of our amazing restaurants. I've tried making them myself and they are pretty good, but I like to sample every crab cake in the state wherever I go. Some places have a secret ingredient or a long-established recipe. Maybe it's the crabs they use.

Whatever it is, wherever I go to eat out, if they're on the menu and the server doesn't make a funny face when I ask how good the crab cakes are, I order them.

After having them almost all over the state and doing some exhaustive research, we've come up with more than a dozen great restaurants that serve their delicious version of the Jersey crab cake.

The 15 Best Places for Crab Cakes In New Jersey:

Avon Pavilion- Avon-by-the-Sea

Avon Pavilion via Google Maps
Bahr's Landing- Highlands

Bahr's Landing via Google Maps
Salt Seafood & Oyster Bar - New Brunswick

Salt Seafood & Oyster Bar via Google Maps
Onieal's- Hoboken

Onieal's via Google Maps
Blue Water Seafood- East Brunswick

Blue Water Seafood via Google Maps
618 Restaurant - Freehold

618 Restaurant via Google Maps
Keyport Fishery -Keyport 

Keyport Fishery via Google Maps
Seasons 52 - Menlo Park, Edison

Seasons 52 via Google Maps
Capt'n Chucky's - Ocean City

Capt'n Chucky's via Google Maps
Bobby Chez - Collingswood - Cherry Hill - Delran - Sewell

Bobby Chez in Collingswood via Google Maps
The Farm & Fisherman Tavern - Cherry Hill

The Farm & Fisherman Tavern via Google Maps
Nucky's Kitchen & Speakeasy  - Ventnor

Nucky's Kitchen & Speakeasy via Google Maps
Steve and Cookie's - Margate

Steve & Cookie's via Google Maps
Mud City Crab House - Manahawkin

Mud City Crab House via Google Maps
Dock's Oyster House - Atlantic City

Dock's Oyster House via Google Maps
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

