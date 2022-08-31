The 15 best places for crab cakes In New Jersey
It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took.
That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
Maybe it's the dense population and the stiff competition between all of our amazing restaurants. I've tried making them myself and they are pretty good, but I like to sample every crab cake in the state wherever I go. Some places have a secret ingredient or a long-established recipe. Maybe it's the crabs they use.
Whatever it is, wherever I go to eat out, if they're on the menu and the server doesn't make a funny face when I ask how good the crab cakes are, I order them.
After having them almost all over the state and doing some exhaustive research, we've come up with more than a dozen great restaurants that serve their delicious version of the Jersey crab cake.
The 15 Best Places for Crab Cakes In New Jersey:
Avon Pavilion- Avon-by-the-Sea
Bahr's Landing- Highlands
Salt Seafood & Oyster Bar - New Brunswick
Onieal's- Hoboken
Blue Water Seafood- East Brunswick
618 Restaurant - Freehold
Keyport Fishery -Keyport
Seasons 52 - Menlo Park, Edison
Capt'n Chucky's - Ocean City
Bobby Chez - Collingswood - Cherry Hill - Delran - Sewell
The Farm & Fisherman Tavern - Cherry Hill
Nucky's Kitchen & Speakeasy - Ventnor
Steve and Cookie's - Margate
Mud City Crab House - Manahawkin
Dock's Oyster House - Atlantic City
